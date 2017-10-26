Soccer stadium deal to include private spending guarantee, Metro Council members say

Soccer stadium deal to include private spending guarantee, Metro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The developers of a soccer stadium project in Butchertown have agreed to guarantee $130 million of private investment in the deal, two Metro Council members said Thursday.

The council is scheduled to vote on four measures for the stadium on Thursday night.

Besides city and state contributions, the deal calls for $130 million in private spending from Louisville City FC investors and other private interests that may develop land around the stadium. Some council members had raised concerns that there was no guarantee that the private funds actually would be spent.

But Republican Angela Leet and Democrat Barbara Sexton Smith told WDRB News on Thursday that a deal has been reached with project organizers to lock in that private investment in a development agreement.

“They have come to the table and agreed to guarantee $130 million of development, including the stadium,” Leet said.

Sexton Smith, whose downtown-area district includes the stadium site, said council members would be reviewing the revised agreement this afternoon.

“If for some reason that development number is not hit, then there is going to be guaranteed language that guarantees that the city’s money is repaid –and how and when that money is repaid,” she said. “So this is going to be a great agreement.”

Mike Mountjoy, a Louisville City FC board member, confirmed Thursday afternoon that the private investment will be locked in.

The ordinances set for a vote include a measure approving bonds for buying land, addressing any contamination and adding sidewalks and other public infrastructure. As part of the deal, developers have pledged to reimburse the city through $14.5 million in stadium rental and other revenues.

Another revenue-sharing agreement would pay Metro government up to $2 million from the stadium’s net income after deducting some expenses.

This story will be updated.

