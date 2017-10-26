POV | Legislation is not a sport

I recently read a story online about President Trump’s hoped-for tax reform, and the writer of the article summed up by saying – and I quote – “such legislation would be a much-needed win for the Republicans after so many early losses to the Democrats this year.”

And that exemplifies one of the biggest problems with how the media covers government these days: We treat the whole process like a sports story, with triumphant winners and hapless losers at every turn. And that not the way it’s supposed to be.

POLITICS – the ongoing competition among parties and individuals to become elected to office -- definitely is a game of winners and losers, no question. But actual GOVERNING should be viewed as quite a different matter.

Not all that long ago, our chosen representatives understood that, and worked together with their counterparts across the aisle to achieve compromise and consensus about what policies would best serve ALL Americans, regardless of party. But for the most part, those days are now sadly in the past.

Media reporting shouldn’t be just series of glorified box scores. It should be an analysis of if and how our elected officials – of all stripes –are overcoming differences to produce constructive legislation.

Whether our reps are Democrats or Republicans, WE’RE the ones who put them in Washington. At the end of the day, if WE ALL don’t win, we have a big, big problem.

I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.