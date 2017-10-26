Iowa parents charged with murder of infant found rotting in swing

Fired University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino defended his former boss, Tom Jurich, on Wednesday on 840 WHAS Radio with Terry Meiners.More >>
Fired University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino defended his former boss, Tom Jurich, on Wednesday on 840 WHAS Radio with Terry Meiners.More >>
Police say they each played a role...More >>
Police say they each played a role...More >>
The University of Louisville Athletics Association will cancel its contract worth at least $90,000 a year with public relations firm Boxcar PR after the firm and its founder, Bob Gunnell, began representing fired athletics director Tom Jurich in his personal capacity.More >>
The University of Louisville Athletics Association will cancel its contract worth at least $90,000 a year with public relations firm Boxcar PR after the firm and its founder, Bob Gunnell, began representing fired athletics director Tom Jurich in his personal capacity.More >>
A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a family member for several years when she was a child and teen.More >>
A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a family member for several years when she was a child and teen.More >>
No injuries have been reported.More >>
No injuries have been reported.More >>
On Day 30 of this dispute between former Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich, men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and school administrators there is one clear loser.More >>
On Day 30 of this dispute between former Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich, men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and school administrators there is one clear loser.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they are looking for two men after a body was discovered in Caneyville.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they are looking for two men after a body was discovered in Caneyville.More >>
Louisville's David Padgett made his first visit to ACC media day as interim coach. Eric Crawford describes his day.More >>
Louisville's David Padgett made his first visit to ACC media day as interim coach. Eric Crawford describes his day.More >>