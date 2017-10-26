Pittsburgh Art commission wants to remove statue of Stephen Fost - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pittsburgh Art commission wants to remove statue of Stephen Foster

Posted: Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The Pittsburgh Art Commission has voted to recommend removing a 117-year-old statue of the "Oh! Susanna" songwriter that has been criticized as demeaning because it includes a slave sitting at his feet, plucking a banjo.

The commission wants the city to remove the statue of Pittsburgh native son Stephen Foster at Schenley Park within six months and find a new spot where it can be displayed on private property and "properly contextualized."

Foster died in 1864. His songs also include "My Old Kentucky Home," "Camptown Races" and "Beautiful Dreamer."  

Critics say the statue is offensive, but others say it merely shows that Foster was inspired by black spirituals and other music.

The recommendation is nonbinding but is expected to guide Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto, who asked for input on what to do with the statue.

