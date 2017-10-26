Georgetown, Ky. couple says they woke up to find swastika carved - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Georgetown, Ky. couple says they woke up to find swastika carved into their pumpkin

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple say they woke up to discover that someone carved a swastika into their pumpkin.

Deidre Hull and her wife CJ live in Georgetown, Kentucky. Hull says when she was leaving for work Wednesday morning, she noticed someone had carved their pumpkin.

It had a happy face, along with a swastika. A "Thank You" note was also left on the back of it.

"It has a very direct meaning to my family," said Deidre Hull. "Not only my multiracial child, but my wife and I. We have fought very hard to get to where we are."

"You may think it's a joke," she added. "You may think it's a game. Whatever. It really does affect my family and it affects how we feel about where we live and our safety in where we live."

The couple says they plan to turn the swastika into a heart.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.