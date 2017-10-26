Fishing line strung between trees in Elizabethtown park injures biker

A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a family member for several years when she was a child and teen.

Kentucky State Police say they are looking for two men after a body was discovered in Caneyville.

The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which is the disciplinary arm of the judicial branch, formally charged W. Mitchell Nance with several counts of judicial "misconduct,” for, among other violations, prejudice and not following the law.

The University of Louisville Athletics Association will cancel its contract worth at least $90,000 a year with public relations firm Boxcar PR after the firm and its founder, Bob Gunnell, began representing fired athletics director Tom Jurich in his personal capacity.

University of Louisville, PR exec to cut ties over conflict with Jurich

The medical examiner determined the 4-month-old boy hadn't been moved from the swing for more than a week before his death.

Fired University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino defended his former boss, Tom Jurich, on Wednesday on 840 WHAS Radio with Terry Meiners.

TRANSCRIPT | Rick Pitino says 'outsiders' at U of L 'killed my dreams'

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Samantha Walker laces up every day around noon to take to her lunchtime getaway.

"It's nice to just de-stress and just focus on the great outdoors," she said.

The autumn-kissed trails of Freeman Lake Park have been part of her life since she was a kid on the track team. In the past week, though, she admits an incident there has cast doubt in her mind about whether she should go back.

"It's just crazy to me that there's people of all ages riding, walking, running, biking, doing all kinds of activities," Walker said. "Anyone could have been victimized by this."

An Elizabethtown woman was hurt after riding her bike into fishing line, purposely strung up between two trees.

"It actually knocked her bike over and she cut her face on the fishing line," said Elizabethtown Police Officer John Thomas.

That wasn't the only trap. Police said there were several others. In the dark, without the flash of a camera, the fishing line was close to impossible to see.

"From our perspective, this is a wanton-endangerment-type crime," Thomas said. "The person who did this knew they were causing substantial risk of injury."

It could have been much worse, Walker said.

"It could've been fatal," she said. "It could've been a lot worse."

Police don't have any suspects or leads, but park manager Kerray Wooten said after the recent incident and a couple of others, steps are being taken to hold criminals and vandals accountable.

"I do know that they are taking steps to get cameras in the park," Wooten said.

The fishing line traps could speed up the process. It's welcomed news for Walker. The pictures won't keep her from jogging her favorite spot, but they will keep her eyes open.

"You have to be aware of your surroundings completely," she said.

