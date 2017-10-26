UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed by hit-and-run driver on D - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed by hit-and-run driver on Dixie Highway

Posted: Updated:

SHIVELY, Ky. (WDRB) - Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was hit by a car in Shively Thursday night. 

Shively police say the man was walking on Dixie Highway near Garrs Lane about 8 p.m. when he was hit. The driver did not stop. 

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Wayne Pryse says the victim, 34-year-old Rodrick Grinstead, was pronounced dead at University Hospital just before midnight.

Police are still looking for the driver. 

