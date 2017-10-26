UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed by hit-and-run driver on Dixie Highway

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.More >>
Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.More >>
Police say they each played a role...More >>
Police say they each played a role...More >>
The medical examiner determined the 4-month-old boy hadn't been moved from the swing for more than a week before his death.More >>
The medical examiner determined the 4-month-old boy hadn't been moved from the swing for more than a week before his death.More >>
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which is the disciplinary arm of the judicial branch, formally charged W. Mitchell Nance with several counts of judicial "misconduct,” for, among other violations, prejudice and not following the law.More >>
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which is the disciplinary arm of the judicial branch, formally charged W. Mitchell Nance with several counts of judicial "misconduct,” for, among other violations, prejudice and not following the law.More >>
Maddie is more than halfway through his first round of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. He's expected to undergo four rounds of treatment.More >>
Maddie is more than halfway through his first round of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. He's expected to undergo four rounds of treatment.More >>
The elaborate pranks that started over a flying doughnut.More >>
The elaborate pranks that started over a flying doughnut.More >>
The council is scheduled to vote on four measures for the stadium on Thursday night.More >>
The council is scheduled to vote on four measures for the stadium on Thursday night.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was hit by a car in Shively Thursday night.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was hit by a car in Shively Thursday night.More >>