Special Olympics athletes and U of L intramural students compete - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Special Olympics athletes and U of L intramural students compete in statewide basketball tournament

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some University of Louisville basketball players hit the hardwood Thursday night, but it wasn't the ones you'd think.

Ten teams squared off for Kentucky's first Collegiate Unified Basketball Tournament. Special Olympics athletes and students from U of L's intramural sports paired up.

Players said it's a great way to boost the Special Olympics athletes' self-esteem.

"It's just a lot of fun to come out here and play with these kids," said Alec Beeghly with the U of L Intramural Sports Department. "They want us to push them so that when they go into job interviews and stuff like that, then they're ready to be pushed a little bit."

Each game lasted about 10 minutes or until a team scored 18 points.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.