Metro Council passes measure keeping city workers from questioning someone's immigration status

On Day 30 of this dispute between former Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich, men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and school administrators there is one clear loser.

Trying to assess the loser in this dispute at the University of Louisville.

The University of Louisville Athletics Association will cancel its contract worth at least $90,000 a year with public relations firm Boxcar PR after the firm and its founder, Bob Gunnell, began representing fired athletics director Tom Jurich in his personal capacity.

University of Louisville, PR exec to cut ties over conflict with Jurich

A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a family member for several years when she was a child and teen.

The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which is the disciplinary arm of the judicial branch, formally charged W. Mitchell Nance with several counts of judicial "misconduct,” for, among other violations, prejudice and not following the law.

The medical examiner determined the 4-month-old boy hadn't been moved from the swing for more than a week before his death.

Fired University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino defended his former boss, Tom Jurich, on Wednesday on 840 WHAS Radio with Terry Meiners.

TRANSCRIPT | Rick Pitino says 'outsiders' at U of L 'killed my dreams'

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a lengthy discussion, Metro Council passed a measure Thursday night that keeps city workers from asking about someone's immigration status.

The ordinance, which passed with a 16-7 vote, keeps local law enforcement separate from enforcing federal immigration law. The policy extends to all metro government employees.

Some council members said many local immigrants are afraid to call 911 out of fear of being deported. Some called this a basic civil rights issue, but others had questions about federal law and were concerned that this policy goes against it.

There were also concerns about added costs of emergency services.

"I think it's just totally wrong to compare whatever marginal costs of service provisions there might be from an X number of people calling 911 to a $30 million soccer stadium or a $20 million police headquarters," councilman Brandon Coan said. "That's not even the same universe of reality. "

Sponsors of the policy say it does not break federal law and that the police department already supports it with its own policy that mirrors this one.

Council members said this does not keep police from investigating criminal activity or from communicating with ICE.

