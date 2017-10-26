Metro Council shoots down planned affordable housing complex in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Council shoots down planned affordable housing complex in Prospect

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council voted Thursday night to shoot down plans for an affordable housing complex in Prospect.

Prospect Cove would have included nearly 200 units for residents 55 and older. The Planning and Zoning committee approved sending the plans to Metro Council but recommended they be rejected by a 14-11 vote..

Prospect's mayor had said his city opposed the plan because of the massive size, not because it would have contained affordable housing.

