Starbucks launches new Zombie Frappuccino for Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Starbucks launched a new drink just in time for Halloween.
The Zombie Frappuccino is available at all participating Starbucks locations for a limited time.
The drink features tart apple and caramel-flavored Frappuccino crème.
It is then topped with red mocha drizzle and pink whipped cream made to look like a brain.
The Zombie Frappuccino is only available at Starbucks until Halloween or while supplies last.
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.