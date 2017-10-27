Starbucks launches new Zombie Frappuccino for Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Starbucks launched a new drink just in time for Halloween.

The Zombie Frappuccino is available at all participating Starbucks locations for a limited time.

The drink features tart apple and caramel-flavored Frappuccino crème.

It is then topped with red mocha drizzle and pink whipped cream made to look like a brain.

The Zombie Frappuccino is only available at Starbucks until Halloween or while supplies last.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.