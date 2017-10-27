Identity of Shelbyville officer who killed St. Matthews woman re - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Identity of Shelbyville officer who killed St. Matthews woman released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified the Shelbyville Police officer who shot and killed a woman earlier this week. 

Kentucky State Police investigators say Officer Frank Fallis shot and killed 31-year-old Ashleigh Bertucci Monday night, a few hours after someone called St. Matthews police saying Bertucci was suicidal or going to hurt her boyfriend.

Fallis has been placed on paid administrative leave. 

Shelbyville Police were called to the boyfriend's home for a welfare check around 9 p.m. on Oct. 23 and found Bertucci sitting in an SUV across the street at the corner of Tealwood Drive and Mary Crest Drive

Police say dispatchers had told responding officers that Bertucci "was believed to be armed with a firearm, and to be considered dangerous."

Earlier this week, investigators said Shelbyville officers, "confronted an armed Bertucci and during the course of that confrontation, a Shelbyville officer discharged his firearm."

Investigators have not identified what type of weapon Bertucci had. 

Fallis has been a police officer for 25 years. He retired from the Frankfort Police Department before joining Shelbyville Police several months ago. 

