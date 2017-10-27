GUEST POV | There is too much child abuse in Kentucky, and it has to stop

By: William Myers

Executive Director

Court-Appointed Special Advocates of the River Region (CASA)

My name is William Myers, and I am Executive Director of the Court Appointed Special Advocates of the River Region, or CASA.

Every year over 28,000 children are abused or neglected in our Commonwealth. The Yum! Center seats 22,000 people, and could not hold all our cases of abuse and neglect. This is due in large part to the opioid crisis, and addiction impacts at least 80 percent of the cases CASA sees in Family Court.

We must do better to protect all the children of our community. I urge all of our community leaders to do everything possible to support children who have been the victim of this crisis. This can be achieved by supporting non-profits like CASA as well as providing ample resources and support to Family Court judges, social workers, attorneys, and everyone else who works to ensure every child has a brighter future.

Our children depend on us to keep them safe and help them grow up healthy and with opportunities. If you’d like to find out more on how to become a CASA, visit CASARiverRegion.org. You can also become active in the Face It Campaign, supported by Kosair Charities, to help end child abuse.

Everyone must do their part so every child has a chance.

I’m William Myers, and that’s my point of view.

