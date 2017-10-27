POLICE: Shot fired after Louisville man tries to disarm police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he tried to disarm a police officer -- and police say the officer's weapon was fired in the scuffle.

According to an arrest report, it happened about two weeks ago, on Monday, Oct. 9, in the 1100 block of S. 32nd Street, near Hale Avenue.

Louisville Metro Police say they were in the process of arresting 20-year-old Terrance L. Miller Jr., but he was refusing to cooperate. Police say they told him to put his hands behind his back, but he refused to comply. When police began putting the handcuffs on him, he started to struggle, according to the arrest report.

During the struggle, Miller allegedly grabbed an officer's holstered pistol and began pulling on it. Police say the gun was fired, "due to the defendant's actions."

Miller's actions placed the officers "at risk of death or serious physical injury," according to the arrest report.

Miller was arrested and charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and one count of disarming a police officer. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

According to online jail records, Miller faces a number of other charges related to previous cases, including complicity to first-degree robbery, complicity to first-degree kidnapping and receipt of stolen property.

