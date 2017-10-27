Louisville man, juvenile accomplice, accused of robbing 4 local businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of robbing four local businesses, with a juvenile accomplice by his side.

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Aireon Bush was taken into custody Wednesday night.

Police say that on Saturday, Oct. 7, Bush and an unidentified juvenile accomplice robbed the Hungry Pelican at 5412 Bardstown Road, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway. According to the arrest report, one of them pulled a handgun and they made off with cash.

On the same day, police say Bush and his accomplice robbed the Sonic Drive-In at 8600 Ambrosse Lane, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway.

Police say that on Oct. 11, Bush and a juvenile accomplice committed a robbery at the Lee's Chicken located at 5059 Poplar Level Road, near Shady Villa Drive. According to the arrest report, they demanded cash, and a cell phone was stolen.

The next robbery occurred on Oct. 25, according to police. Bush and the juvenile allegedly robbed the Dollar Tree at 9206 Westport Road, near Landon Drive. They allegedly displayed a handgun and took cash.

Police say they were able to link Bush to that crime through physical and forensic evidence, as well as statements that were made.

Bush was arrested Wednesday night and charged with four counts of first-degree robbery. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Police did not disclose the identity or status of the juvenile accomplice, since juvenile records are sealed.

