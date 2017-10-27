Poker Run Route

Thanks for joining the pack and riding with us at the 2017 Thunder Into Louisville Poker Run!

The run gets started at 10 a.m. at Bluegrass Harley-Davidson at 11701 Gateworth Way and ends at the Expo Five at 2900 Seventh Street Road.

The course will follow two routes. Click on the links below to choose your path:

ROUTE A

ROUTE B

Good luck! May the best hand win.