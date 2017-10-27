This year's release of Van Winkle bourbons about to hit store shelves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery is about to hold its annual release of the Van Winkle Bourbons -- but according to a news release, one line of bourbon will be conspicuously absent.

Although yields were high for the lines of 10-, 15- and 23-year-old whiskeys, the distillery says its 13-Year-Old Van Winkle Reserve Rye bourbon will not be released this year.

"We have a one-year gap in barrel inventory for the Van Winkle Rye," said Kris Comstock, senior marketing director, in a statement. "Our current barrels are 12 years old. So rather than compromise on quality or remove the age statement, we decided it would be best to hold off this year and bottle them next year as the 13 Year Old Rye Whiskey fans have come to expect."

According to the news release, the distillery has suggested the following retail prices:

$59.99 for Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon (10 years old)

$69.99 for Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon (12 years old)

$99.99 Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Bourbon (15 years old)

$169.99 Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Bourbon (20 years old)

$269.99 Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Bourbon (23 years old)

The whiskeys will be available starting in November.

