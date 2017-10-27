This year's release of Van Winkle bourbons about to hit store shelves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery is about to hold its annual release of the Van Winkle Bourbons -- but according to a news release, one line of bourbon will be conspicuously absent.
Although yields were high for the lines of 10-, 15- and 23-year-old whiskeys, the distillery says its 13-Year-Old Van Winkle Reserve Rye bourbon will not be released this year.
"We have a one-year gap in barrel inventory for the Van Winkle Rye," said Kris Comstock, senior marketing director, in a statement. "Our current barrels are 12 years old. So rather than compromise on quality or remove the age statement, we decided it would be best to hold off this year and bottle them next year as the 13 Year Old Rye Whiskey fans have come to expect."
According to the news release, the distillery has suggested the following retail prices:
The whiskeys will be available starting in November.
Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.