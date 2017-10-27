Liquidation sale at Oxmoor Center Sears begins today - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Liquidation sale at Oxmoor Center Sears begins today

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sears at Oxmoor Center starts its liquidation sale today, Friday, Oct. 27.

It was announced earlier this month that the store would be closing.

Sears has not said how many employees the closing affects, but says they will be eligible to receive severance. Those employees can apply for open positions at other Sears locations.

The store will remain open until mid-January.

