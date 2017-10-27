Kentucky Truck Plant rolls out newly-designed Ford Expedition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Company is overhauling the Expedition for the first time in more than a decade.

The newly-designed SUV will continue to be made at Louisville's Kentucky Truck Plant, where officials unveiled the features of the new model that Ford officials call a "rebirth."

The Expedition is bigger, but its aluminum alloy body is 300 pounds lighter compared to the current model. It has seating and more personal space for up to 8 passengers. And the Eco Boost engine is stronger, has better gas mileage and is best in class towing.

The vehicle also has new technology features like WiFi for up to 10 devices and the ability to stream live cable or satellite TV.

Ford Executive Vice President of Americas Joseph Hinrichs says the Expedition is a testament to Ford's commitment to Louisville.

"Ford has had a presence here in Louisville for over 100 years," Hinrichs said. "We have been building here at the Kentucky Truck Plant for more than 45 years. We have invested more than $2 billion in the city of Louisville just since 2014."

Ford officials say the new Expedition will arrive at dealerships this fall. The starting price is $47,000.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.