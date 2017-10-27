VIDEO | ISP teams up with Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb for tongue-in-c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | ISP teams up with Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb for tongue-in-cheek Halloween safety video

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police has teamed up with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to produce a humorous video promoting safety for trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

The video was posted to ISP social media accounts Friday morning. It features two ISP troopers attempting -- unsuccessfully -- to pose as children trick-or-treating at the governor's residence. 

How are the governor's acting skills? Do the troopers get any candy? Are doughnuts involved? What will become of the troopers? What will become of the doughnuts?

The answers to these and many more questions you haven't asked and probably won't can all be found in this tongue-in-cheek reminder to stay safe this Halloween.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

