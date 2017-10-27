Head-on crash in northern Kentucky kills 2 adults, 3 children - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Head-on crash in northern Kentucky kills 2 adults, 3 children

Posted: Updated:

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Officials say five people including three children have been killed in a head-on crash on a two-lane highway in northern Kentucky.

Independence Fire Chief Scott Breeze said the collision happened Thursday and involved two vehicles. He said the five killed were in one vehicle and a sixth person in the other vehicle was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Kenton County Police Chief Michael "Spike" Jones said police have determined that a Honda Pilot driven by 54-year-old Daniel Greis crossed the center line and struck a car being driven by 26-year-old Rodney Pollitt Jr. of Independence. Pollitt and his four passengers died at the scene. They included 27-year-old Samantha Malohn, 6-year-old Cailie Pollitt, 8-year-old Brenden Pollitt and 9-year-old Hailieann Pollitt, all of Dry Ridge, Kentucky.

Jones said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. He told WDRB News the crash was "the worst crash I've seen in 30 years of law enforcement," and said accident reconstructionists were continuing their investigation Friday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.