Louisville Metro Police asking for public's help to identify wom - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Police asking for public's help to identify woman

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police Department Image Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police Department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who is being sought in connection with an investigation into the fraudulent use of a credit card in the Louisville, Clarksville and New Albany areas.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the woman featured in the images included with this story. Police say the woman appears to have a star-shaped tattoo on her right forearm.

Anyone with any information on the woman's identity or whereabouts is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.