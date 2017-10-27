Louisville Metro Police asking for public's help to identify woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who is being sought in connection with an investigation into the fraudulent use of a credit card in the Louisville, Clarksville and New Albany areas.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the woman featured in the images included with this story. Police say the woman appears to have a star-shaped tattoo on her right forearm.

Anyone with any information on the woman's identity or whereabouts is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.