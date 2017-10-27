VIDEO: Stop-motion artists create trippy pumpkin carving video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A team of digital artists and musicians are getting into the spirit of Halloween with a trippy pumpkin video.

Sean Ohlenkamp and Rob Popkin spent years making the stop-motion video that even starts with a pumpkin countdown. They call it "Oh, My Gourd."

They say dozens of pumpkins were carves, butted, positioned, lit and photographed. Then they stitched each frame together to create the final video.

Not only did the team carve pumpkins, but they also used pumpkins and pumpkin carving tools to record original music by Grayson Matthews as the soundtrack. They jokingly call the process "pumpkin orchestration."

The work paid off. The video is so cool that it's hard to stop watching.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.