Charges filed against 2 men after murder, bank robbery and high-speed chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released more information about two men taken into custody after a high speed chase Thursday afternoon in central Kentucky.

A day-long manhunt for Robert Carter, 35 and Johnny Haynes, 21, ended in Hardin County after an 11-minute high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The men were arrested in connection with a bank robbery and murder that happened earlier in the day.

Police say the two led officers on a chase that started on Dixie Highway and continued onto Western Kentucky Parkway, where it reached speeds of 130 mph. At one point, the suspects drove off the road and through a fence, landing them in a cornfield.

That's when police used a "legal intervention maneuver" and the suspects lost control and came to a stop. Both men were arrested.

Carter is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, robbery, auto theft and several other offenses. He is being held in the Grayson County Detention Center in Leitchfield, and is due in court Nov. 2.

Haynes is charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading, resisting arrest and other offenses. He remains jailed at the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown. Haynes was arraigned on Friday and has a pre-trial conference set for Nov. 3.

The investigation began early Thursday after police found 39-year-old James Park's body in a trailer behind a home in Caneyville on Morgantown Street around 8 a.m. eastern time.

Grayson County Coroner Joe Brad Hudson says Park died from a gunshot wound.

According to a news release from the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, the Commonwealth Community Bank in Fordsville, Kentucky, was robbed about an hour after Hudson's body was found.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.