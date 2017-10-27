Pre-orders for first shipment of the iPhone X sell out in minute - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pre-orders for first shipment of the iPhone X sell out in minutes

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pre-orders for the iPhone X started Friday, but sold out in just minutes.

That means most people won't be able to get the phone on its Nov. 3 release date. Instead, they'll have to wait 5-6 weeks for the next shipment.

The latest Apple smartphone utilizes an all-glass design. Instead of using your fingerprint to unlock it, the phone scans your face.

The starting price for the iPhone X is about $1,000.

