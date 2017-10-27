RiverLink sent 5,000+ drivers erroneous toll bills with late fees

The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which is the disciplinary arm of the judicial branch, formally charged W. Mitchell Nance with several counts of judicial "misconduct,” for, among other violations, prejudice and not following the law.

The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which is the disciplinary arm of the judicial branch, formally charged W. Mitchell Nance with several counts of judicial "misconduct,” for, among other violations, prejudice and not following the law.

Maddie is more than halfway through his first round of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. He's expected to undergo four rounds of treatment.

Maddie is more than halfway through his first round of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. He's expected to undergo four rounds of treatment.

The council is scheduled to vote on four measures for the stadium on Thursday night.

The council is scheduled to vote on four measures for the stadium on Thursday night.

Police have identified the Shelbyville officer who shot and killed a woman in Shelbyville earlier this week.

Police have identified the Shelbyville officer who shot and killed a woman in Shelbyville earlier this week.

Jeffersonville police officers and firefighters pull practical jokes on each other

Jeffersonville police officers and firefighters pull practical jokes on each other

The medical examiner determined the 4-month-old boy hadn't been moved from the swing for more than a week before his death.

The medical examiner determined the 4-month-old boy hadn't been moved from the swing for more than a week before his death.

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The consultants operating the RiverLink toll bridges erroneously sent out more than 5,000 late notices to drivers this month, a project spokeswoman said.

Instead of an initial bill, those people received a second notice of tolls owed that triggered a $5 late fee in addition to regular toll charges.

In some cases, a first and second notice arrived together.

“You should never receive first and second invoices on the same day,” said Mindy Peterson, a RiverLink spokeswoman. “That’s just not the way it should work.”

Toll officials caught the mistake and began applying an automatic $5 credit to those accounts, she said. Nonetheless, she said, the confusion led to a “tremendous uptick” in calls to customer service representatives and “very, very high wait times.”

She said drivers can go to www.riverlink.com and enter their invoice number to ensure that they don’t owe the $5 late fee.

“They can see verification that that has been applied,” Peterson said. “They don’t have to wait on the phone, they don’t have to talk to somebody, they don’t have to ask for the adjustment.”

It wasn’t immediately clear Friday how many drivers paid the $5 fee when they weren’t supposed to.

Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.