Louisville hosts 2017 Firefighter Combat Challenge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters from around the world converged on Louisville this week to compete in the Firefighter Combat Challenge.

Participants raced against the clock and each other in a course designed to imitate the work firefighters do every day. They carried heavy weights while climbing stairs, hoisted hoses, and dragged a 175-pound dummy to simulate a rescue.

They did it all while wearing 50 pounds of gear, and trying to beat the world record of well under two minutes.

"It's called 'the toughest two minutes in sports,' and you can see right now, the way I am, it's grueling," said Brittany Hoffman, a competitor from West Virginia.

It was the first time Louisville has hosted the games.

Firefighters came from across the U.S., and from 15 different countries. The challenge ran from Oct. 23-27.

