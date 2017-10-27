First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 11 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later for final scores highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|
North Oldham
|
Anderson County
|
Central Hardin
|
Ballard
|
Nicholas County
|
Bath County
|
Bowling Green
|
Bullitt Central
|
Christian Academy of Louisville
|
Bullitt East
|
LaRue County
|
Campbellsville
|
Dayton
|
Carroll County
|
Pleasure Ridge Park
|
Central
|
Pulaski County
|
Collins
|
DuPont Manual
|
Eastern
|
Holy Cross
|
Fairdale
|
Shawnee
|
Fort Knox
|
Elizabethtown
|
Glasgow
|
Taylor County
|
Green County
|
Moore
|
Henry County
|
Seneca
|
Iroquois
|
Waggener
|
Kentucky Country Day
|
Spencer County
|
Marshall County
|
Marion County
|
Nelson County
|
Doss
|
North Hardin
|
Jeffersontown
|
Oldham County
|
Western
|
Paul Laurence Dunbar
|
Shelby County
|
South Oldham
|
DeSales
|
Southern
|
St. Xavier (Cincinnati)
|
St. Xavier
|
Bethlehem
|
Thomas Nelson
|
Eminence
|
Valley
|
Meade County
|
Warren Central
|
Bardstown
|
Warren East
INDIANA
|
Bedford North Lawrence
|
Columbus East
|
Eastern (Pekin)
|
Paoli
|
Floyd Central
|
New Albany
|
Jeffersonville
|
Columbus North
|
Batesville
|
North Harrison
|
Mitchell
|
Providence
|
Greensburg
|
Salem
|
Silver Creek
|
Franklin County
