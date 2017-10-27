Bellarmine holds ceremony to honor university's fourth president - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bellarmine holds ceremony to honor university's fourth president

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University has a new president.

A ceremony Friday afternoon honored Dr. Susan Donovan as the university's fourth president. She actually started July 1.

Donovan was presented with Bellarmine's mace and chain, the symbols of the university's presidency.

Many also attended the inaugural breakfast Friday morning.

"I am honored and humbled and energized that you have trusted me today with this responsibility of leading this great institution of higher learning into the future," said Dr. Donovan.

She came to the school after spending 32 years working at Loyola University Maryland.

Donovan replaces the university's third president, Dr. Joseph McGowan, who died last year.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.