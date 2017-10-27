Best Plays of the Week -- Week 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 11 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Tom Lane's Play: A trio of Louisville St. Xavier defenders teamed up for a sack on Cincinnati St. Xavier's Chase Wolf.
John Lewis' Play: Central Hardin's Chris Bellin pokes the ball away from a Ballard player and Noah Page lands on it for the turnover.
Mike Lacett's Play: Central Hardin's Jacob Hobbs hands it off to Taylon Farris, who has it stripped.
Katie George's Play: Central Hardin's DeOnta Duncan intercepts Ballard quarterback Terrence May and returns it all the way back for a touchdown.
John's play, the National Anthem performed Jimmie Hendrix-style at Silver Creek, won with 57 percent of the vote.
Watch each play in the video player above and cast your vote. Check back later in the week to see who won.
