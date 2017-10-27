Best Plays of the Week -- Week 11 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

  • Vote for First Down Friday's best play of the week

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Tom Lane's Play: A trio of Louisville St. Xavier defenders teamed up for a sack on Cincinnati St. Xavier's Chase Wolf.
    25%
    1 vote
    John Lewis' Play: Central Hardin's Chris Bellin pokes the ball away from a Ballard player and Noah Page lands on it for the turnover.
    0%
    0 votes
    Mike Lacett's Play: Central Hardin's Jacob Hobbs hands it off to Taylon Farris, who has it stripped.
    50%
    2 votes
    Katie George's Play: Central Hardin's DeOnta Duncan intercepts Ballard quarterback Terrence May and returns it all the way back for a touchdown.
    25%
    1 vote

Best Plays of the Week -- Week 11

Posted: Updated:
A trio of Louisville St. Xavier defenders teamed up for a sack on Cincinnati St. Xavier's Chase Wolf. A trio of Louisville St. Xavier defenders teamed up for a sack on Cincinnati St. Xavier's Chase Wolf.
Central Hardin's Chris Bellin pokes the ball away from a Ballard player and Noah Page lands on it for the turnover. Central Hardin's Chris Bellin pokes the ball away from a Ballard player and Noah Page lands on it for the turnover.
Central Hardin's Jacob Hobbs hands it off to Taylon Farris, who has it stripped. Central Hardin's Jacob Hobbs hands it off to Taylon Farris, who has it stripped.
Central Hardin's DeOnta Duncan intercepts Ballard quarterback Terrence May and returns it all the way back for a touchdown. Central Hardin's DeOnta Duncan intercepts Ballard quarterback Terrence May and returns it all the way back for a touchdown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 11 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.

Tom Lane's Play: A trio of Louisville St. Xavier defenders teamed up for a sack on Cincinnati St. Xavier's Chase Wolf.

John Lewis' Play: Central Hardin's Chris Bellin pokes the ball away from a Ballard player and Noah Page lands on it for the turnover.

Mike Lacett's Play: Central Hardin's Jacob Hobbs hands it off to Taylon Farris, who has it stripped.

Katie George's Play: Central Hardin's DeOnta Duncan intercepts Ballard quarterback Terrence May and returns it all the way back for a touchdown.

John's play, the National Anthem performed Jimmie Hendrix-style at Silver Creek, won with 57 percent of the vote.

Watch each play in the video player above and cast your vote. Check back later in the week to see who won.

Related Stories:

First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 11

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.