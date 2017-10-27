22-year-old Louisville man charged with murder in death of 17-mo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

22-year-old Louisville man charged with murder in death of 17-month-old girl appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man arrested Friday in connection with the death of a 17-month-old girl appeared before a judge Saturday morning.

LMPD was dispatched to a home on Saddlebrook Lane in southwest Louisville on Tuesday on the report of an 17-month-old "corpse." Upon arrival, Jordan Glenn, 22, told officers that he was the primary caretaker for the child that day, according to the police citation.

Glenn told officers the baby was acting normally that day, "walking and behaving normally," the citation reads. An autopsy later revealed that the child, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Emanii Kai-Lynn Pinnix, died of blunt force injuries.

Glenn told officers he was the only person with the victim on Oct. 24 before she was "discovered deceased and in full rigor mortis," according to the citation.

Glenn's bond remains at $1 million. 

