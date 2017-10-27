Locust Grove hosts annual Market Fair - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Locust Grove hosts annual Market Fair

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Historic Locust Grove invites the family to take a step back in time and into the 18th century for its Market Fair this weekend.

The annual event allows visitors to experience 1777 with all five senses, with food, entertainment, vendors and military demonstrations, bringing the American Revolution to life.

Market Fair is from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children.

Historic Locust Grove is located at 561 Blankenbaker Lane in Louisville.

