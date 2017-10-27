Uncle of woman shot and killed by Shelbyville police officer says he wants answers

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.More >>
Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.More >>
Police say they each played a role...More >>
Police say they each played a role...More >>
The medical examiner determined the 4-month-old boy hadn't been moved from the swing for more than a week before his death.More >>
The medical examiner determined the 4-month-old boy hadn't been moved from the swing for more than a week before his death.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a 18-month-old girl.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a 18-month-old girl.More >>
The elaborate pranks that started over a flying doughnut.More >>
The elaborate pranks that started over a flying doughnut.More >>
Police have identified the Shelbyville officer who shot and killed a woman in Shelbyville earlier this week.More >>
Police have identified the Shelbyville officer who shot and killed a woman in Shelbyville earlier this week.More >>
Maddie is more than halfway through his first round of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. He's expected to undergo four rounds of treatment.More >>
Maddie is more than halfway through his first round of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. He's expected to undergo four rounds of treatment.More >>
Toll officials caught the mistake and began applying an automatic $5 credit to those accounts, a spokeswoman said. Nonetheless, she said, the confusion led to a “tremendous uptick” in calls to customer service representatives and “very, very high wait times.”More >>
Toll officials caught the mistake and began applying an automatic $5 credit to those accounts, a spokeswoman said. Nonetheless, she said, the confusion led to a “tremendous uptick” in calls to customer service representatives and “very, very high wait times.”More >>