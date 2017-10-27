Bell-tolling remembrance in Jeffersonville honors lives lost eve - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bell-tolling remembrance in Jeffersonville honors lives lost every day in Indiana to opioid abuse

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Representatives of the Episcopal Church met in southern Indiana on Friday to remember victims of the region's opioid epidemic.

A bell-tolling remembrance was held at St. Paul's Episcopal church in Jeffersonville. Bells rang after each of the 11 petitions that were read, representing the 11 lives lost to opioid abuse in Indiana, on average, while the event was taking place.

The event was part of the Episcopal Diocese of Indianapolis Convention meeting in Jeffersonville, New Albany and Clarksville this weekend.

"We know that Floyd and Clark Counties are kind of the epicenter of the opioid crisis in the state of Indiana," said Bishop Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows with the Episcopal Diocese of Indianapolis. "We couldn't help but want to be able to respond and to talk about the issue of drugs and opiods in particular and figure out how we can respond."

Earlier Friday, those attending the convention learned how to use the overdose reversal drug Narcan.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.