18-year-old killed in head-on crash on Western Kentucky Parkway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

18-year-old killed in head-on crash on Western Kentucky Parkway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after a two-vehicle head-on crash near Elizabethtown, Kentucky. 

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on the Western Kentucky Parkway just East of White Mills. 

According to a news release, 50-year-old Arshaud Hussain was driving westbound with 41-year-old Zartash Gul, when he went through the median and into the eastbound lanes of Western Kentucky Parkway, crashing head-on into another vehicle, driven by 18-year-old William Coursey, causing it to overturn.

Coursey's passenger, 18-year-old Brooke Phillips, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hussain, Gul, and Coursey were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

KSP continues to investigate. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.