Trading in addiction for fitness lands Louisville man on cover of Men's Health Magazine

A Louisville man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a 18-month-old girl.

Toll officials caught the mistake and began applying an automatic $5 credit to those accounts, a spokeswoman said. Nonetheless, she said, the confusion led to a “tremendous uptick” in calls to customer service representatives and “very, very high wait times.”

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was hit by a car in Shively Thursday night.

The features of the new model that Ford calls a "rebirth."

Louisville played its final Red/White scrimmage Friday night. How did the Cards look. Rick Bozich shares the thoughts of two coaches who were courtside at the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville will need solid play from (left to right) Ray Spalding, Anas Mahmoud and Lance Thomas this season.

BOZICH | Four thoughts on Louisville's scrimmage through eyes of 2 coaches

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.

MetroSafe said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at 17th and Prentice Streets in the California neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To look at Michael Durbree is to look at the epitome of fitness. He spends six days week for hours at a time in the gym.

"It just feels good to come in here and throw some weight on a barbell and blow off a little steam," said Dubree.

That hard work has landed him on the cover of November's Men's Health Magazine. "My exact words were 'oh my God'," said Dubree.

Just looking at Dubree, it's hard to believe only a few years ago he was at his weakest point. "Spiritually, physically, and mentally I was basically bankrupt," said Dubree.

At just 13 years old, Dubree started using drugs and alcohol. Marijuana quickly graduated to meth. A heart attack at 20 years old landed him in the hospital where he was introduced to opiates. He became another victim of the nation's opioid epidemic.

"That opened up a completely new door as far as drug use is concerned," said Dubree.

Homeless and at rock bottom, Dubree wound up at The Healing Place, a broken shell of a man. "Prior to getting sober, I was very skinny and malnourished. I weighed about 150, 160 pounds," said Dubree.

It's a stark contrast to the man you see today, but taking that first step into the gym turned his life around.

"I've been coming ever since. That's been almost seven years ago," he said.

Today, he has a new addiction. A healthy, active lifestyle that transformed his body into a power house.

"He's been on a journey, and I loved his story and I wanted to share it with as many people as possible," said his girlfriend, Holly Munzinger.

She entered him in the ultimate Men's Health Guy Search, a nationwide call for the man who embodies the magazine's mission. "Little did I know everybody else thought he was just as awesome as I did," said Munzinger.

Dubree is now a cover model, telling his story to inspire others struggling with addiction.

"He was the first person to stick his hand out to me there and he helped me along the way," said Chris Merrifield who met Dubree in a halfway house.

"He saved my life and I don't have any doubts about that," said Merrifield.

Now the two lift together in the gym.

"He talks about seeing the guys on the magazine. He was our magazine guy. Way before he was on the magazine, we always wanted to look like him," said Merrifield.

A true transformation, proving even at the weakest point, strength can overcome.

Dubree's issue of Men's Health Magazine hits stands November 17.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.