Last minute Halloween costume ideas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween is just a few days away and if you're still looking for some last minute costume ideas, Caufield's Novelty has you covered.

Caufield's invited WDRB's Kate Springer, Gina Glaros and Meteorologist Katie McGraw to join in on the fun.

Owner Tracey Caufield-Johnson says themes are always fun. She says when it comes to couples costumes, they don't have to be gender specific. Try Cruella De Vil and a dalmation.

If you're looking for something evil, how about Day of the Dead or the Queen from Snow White? She also says silly costumes are always fun. Inflatable costumes are big this year.

Caufield's is open all weekend and on Halloween from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. It's located at 1006 West Main Street in Louisville. Caufield's also opened another temporary location on Hurstbourne Parkway.

