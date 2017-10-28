Southwest Airlines bringing live midair concerts to flights

(FOX NEWS) -- Southwest Airlines is expanding its effort to bring midair music concerts to select flights, in a promotional move that is already attracting scorn across social media.

The airline announced a deal with Warner Music Nashville this week to continue the "Live at 35" in-air concert series, which began in 2011, SFGate reported.

Southwest, which operates more than 1 million flights annually, plans to host only about 20 in-flight concerts per year, according to SFGate. But prospective passengers voiced concerns on social media Friday that the music would be disruptive.

A Southwest representative said the company decided to expand the concert series because customers typically appreciate the music once in-flight.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.