Police searching for escaped Inmate from Hardin County Detention - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police searching for escaped Inmate from Hardin County Detention Center

Posted: Updated:
William Glover (Photo courtesy of the Hardin County Detention Center) William Glover (Photo courtesy of the Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, early Saturday morning. 

According to Lt. Robert Reynolds, 46-year-old William Glover escaped just before 5 a.m. 

Jail investigators discovered Glover had stolen vehicle keys from a contract kitchen employee before hiding in a closet on the outside of the kitchen loading dock while food was loaded into a jail vehicle to be taken to a satellite facility, according to a news release. 

When the jail vehicle departed, Glover allegedly scaled a security fence and drove away in the kitchen worker's vehicle. 

Police say Glover stands six-feet tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Glover was last known to have short hair and a goatee, and was last seen wearing khaki pants with a dark colored, plaid long-sleeve shirt and white tennis shoes. 

Glover is believed to have contact with individuals in LaRue, Taylor and Adair counties where he may be headed.

If you see him or have any information about his location, you're asked to contact local police, Kentucky State Police, or Lt. Robert Reynolds at the Hardin County Detention Center.

"We'll be in talks with the jail administration as well as the Department of Corrections to review and see if there's potentially any other checks and balance that we can put in place that will hopefully prevent something like this from happening again," Reynolds said. 

If you see Glover, corrections officers say do not approach him and call police.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.