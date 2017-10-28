Police searching for escaped Inmate from Hardin County Detention Center

Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was hit by a car in Shively Thursday night.

A Central Kentucky pharmacist has been sentenced to eight years behind bars after he admitted to filling forged prescriptions for highly addictive painkillers.

Wake Forest dominated early and exacted some revenge late in beating Louisville 42-32 in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino and assistant Lonnie Galloway leave the field after Wake Forest's 42-32 win on Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Conservation Officers said it happened Saturday around 10:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Marlett Road in Nashville, Indiana.

MetroSafe said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at 17th and Prentice Streets in the California neighborhood.

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on the Western Kentucky Parkway just East of White Mills.

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in around 7:38 p.m. in the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, early Saturday morning.

According to Lt. Robert Reynolds, 46-year-old William Glover escaped just before 5 a.m.

Jail investigators discovered Glover had stolen vehicle keys from a contract kitchen employee before hiding in a closet on the outside of the kitchen loading dock while food was loaded into a jail vehicle to be taken to a satellite facility, according to a news release.

When the jail vehicle departed, Glover allegedly scaled a security fence and drove away in the kitchen worker's vehicle.

Police say Glover stands six-feet tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Glover was last known to have short hair and a goatee, and was last seen wearing khaki pants with a dark colored, plaid long-sleeve shirt and white tennis shoes.

Glover is believed to have contact with individuals in LaRue, Taylor and Adair counties where he may be headed.

If you see him or have any information about his location, you're asked to contact local police, Kentucky State Police, or Lt. Robert Reynolds at the Hardin County Detention Center.

"We'll be in talks with the jail administration as well as the Department of Corrections to review and see if there's potentially any other checks and balance that we can put in place that will hopefully prevent something like this from happening again," Reynolds said.

If you see Glover, corrections officers say do not approach him and call police.

