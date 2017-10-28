Indiana Man killed, child injured in off-road vehicle crash - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana Man killed, child injured in off-road vehicle crash

Posted: Updated:
(Photo courtesy of Indiana DNR) (Photo courtesy of Indiana DNR)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is dead and a child is injured after an off-road vehicle crash in Brown County, Indiana. 

Conservation Officers said it happened Saturday around 10:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Marlett Road in Nashville, Indiana. 

According to a news release, 38-year-old Joseph Fenton was driving a 2015 Grizzly 500 eastbound on Marlett Road with a child passenger. 

Preliminary investigations and evidence on the scene indicated Fenton veered off the gravel road, causing the ORV to flip several times before landing on its side. He and the child were tossed from the ORV and were found by a family member. 

Fenton was pronounced dead at the scene and the child was airlifted to a children's hospital with a laceration to his head. 

Officers said neither Fenton or the child were wearing helmets or other safety equipment at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to have played a factor. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.