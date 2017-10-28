Pharmacist gets 8 years for distributing painkillers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pharmacist gets 8 years for distributing painkillers

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- A Central Kentucky pharmacist has been sentenced to eight years behind bars after he admitted to filling forged prescriptions for highly addictive painkillers.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 37-year-old Michael Ingram of Cynthiana was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone. He must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

Ingram had owned and operated Hometown Pharmacy of Georgetown. He pleaded guilty in July, admitting that his distribution of the painkillers was not for a legitimate medical purpose.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.