Metro agency asking community to send in surveillance video of illegal dumpers

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in around 7:38 p.m. in the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane.More >>
Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.More >>
Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on the Western Kentucky Parkway just East of White Mills.More >>
MetroSafe said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at 17th and Prentice Streets in the California neighborhood.More >>
Conservation Officers said it happened Saturday around 10:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Marlett Road in Nashville, Indiana.More >>
Wake Forest dominated early and exacted some revenge late in beating Louisville 42-32 in Winston-Salem on Saturday.More >>
A Central Kentucky pharmacist has been sentenced to eight years behind bars after he admitted to filling forged prescriptions for highly addictive painkillers.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was hit by a car in Shively Thursday night.More >>
