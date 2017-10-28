Metro agency asking community to send in surveillance video of i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro agency asking community to send in surveillance video of illegal dumpers

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One man's trash isn't always another man's treasure.

Louisville Metro Solid Waste Management wants the community to know where surveillance video of illegal dumpers can be sent, so you know who to turn to when you're the victim of illegal dumping.

From mattresses and toilets to yard debris or any other type of garbage -- Louisville Metro Solid Waste Management has seen it all when it comes to illegal dumpers.

“It's pretty common,” said compliance and enforcement supervisor Robert Lush. “Dump it and get out.”

Illegal dumping is a bigger problem than you might think. Lush said his agency wants the community to send them surveillance videos of illegal dumpers at their homes or businesses so the criminals can be caught.

“It's extremely important,” Lush said.

Thanks to video from the Fern Creek Peddlers Mall last month, the man caught dumping his trash on their property was cited.

With a license plate number officials are able to find the suspect and go after them. It's a $500 citation for each offense in addition to other fees.

“We're also able to impound their vehicle for it. And we can impound their vehicle for six to 12 months and they cannot get their vehicle out until after they pay the citation,” Lush said.

When it comes to preventing the crime, officials recommend keeping the areas around your home and business well-lit and clean.

“When people see junk, they assume that if they add to it, it's going to get cleaned up by somebody at some point,” Lush said.

And if you’re paying someone to remove junk from a home or business, it important those items are legally disposed of.

“Anytime you're looking to hire someone to take junk from you, make sure to get a dump receipt from them. Because ultimately you could be held responsible if its your materials that are getting dumped,” Lush said.

The city also has 19 surveillance cameras of its own, which are placed strategically around the city

“We try to look at where we're getting dumped at the most, which is the most active, and then we'll rotate them out,” Lush said.

Items can legally be dropped off at the Waste Reduction Center 636 Meriwether Avenue in Louisville. Three household items at a time can be dropped off for free. A truckload of garbage costs about $60.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.