Metro agency asking community to send in surveillance video of illegal dumpers

Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was hit by a car in Shively Thursday night.

A Central Kentucky pharmacist has been sentenced to eight years behind bars after he admitted to filling forged prescriptions for highly addictive painkillers.

Wake Forest dominated early and exacted some revenge late in beating Louisville 42-32 in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino and assistant Lonnie Galloway leave the field after Wake Forest's 42-32 win on Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Conservation Officers said it happened Saturday around 10:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Marlett Road in Nashville, Indiana.

MetroSafe said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at 17th and Prentice Streets in the California neighborhood.

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on the Western Kentucky Parkway just East of White Mills.

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in around 7:38 p.m. in the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One man's trash isn't always another man's treasure.

Louisville Metro Solid Waste Management wants the community to know where surveillance video of illegal dumpers can be sent, so you know who to turn to when you're the victim of illegal dumping.

From mattresses and toilets to yard debris or any other type of garbage -- Louisville Metro Solid Waste Management has seen it all when it comes to illegal dumpers.

“It's pretty common,” said compliance and enforcement supervisor Robert Lush. “Dump it and get out.”

Illegal dumping is a bigger problem than you might think. Lush said his agency wants the community to send them surveillance videos of illegal dumpers at their homes or businesses so the criminals can be caught.

“It's extremely important,” Lush said.

Thanks to video from the Fern Creek Peddlers Mall last month, the man caught dumping his trash on their property was cited.

With a license plate number officials are able to find the suspect and go after them. It's a $500 citation for each offense in addition to other fees.

“We're also able to impound their vehicle for it. And we can impound their vehicle for six to 12 months and they cannot get their vehicle out until after they pay the citation,” Lush said.

When it comes to preventing the crime, officials recommend keeping the areas around your home and business well-lit and clean.

“When people see junk, they assume that if they add to it, it's going to get cleaned up by somebody at some point,” Lush said.

And if you’re paying someone to remove junk from a home or business, it important those items are legally disposed of.

“Anytime you're looking to hire someone to take junk from you, make sure to get a dump receipt from them. Because ultimately you could be held responsible if its your materials that are getting dumped,” Lush said.

The city also has 19 surveillance cameras of its own, which are placed strategically around the city

“We try to look at where we're getting dumped at the most, which is the most active, and then we'll rotate them out,” Lush said.

Items can legally be dropped off at the Waste Reduction Center 636 Meriwether Avenue in Louisville. Three household items at a time can be dropped off for free. A truckload of garbage costs about $60.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.