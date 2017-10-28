17-year-old shot and killed on New Cut Road identified - WDRB 41 Louisville News

17-year-old shot and killed on New Cut Road identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in southwest Louisville. 

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB officers responded around 8:40 p.m. Saturday to the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane on a report of a shooting where they found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was identified by Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll on Sunday as Bryan Quintero, 17. 

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting may have been a result of a domestic dispute.

A suspect was arrested Sunday morning in connection with the shooting. Christopher Lutin, 27, is charged with Quintero's murder. He's being held on a $100,000 cash bond and is expected in court Monday morning.

LMPD's Homicide Unit will continue to investigate. 

