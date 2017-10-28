Fans say The Haunted Hotel is a must-see, as it promises originality, full contact and fear.

MetroSafe said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at 17th and Prentice Streets in the California neighborhood.

The family of a man who was killed in a hit and run last week is now pleading for the person responsible to come forward. Sunday afternoon, more than 30 family and friends of Rodrick Grinstead met in the Algonquin neighborhood outside the C & E Food Mart where he worked.

Family of man killed in hit-and-run pleading for person responsible to come forward

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on the Western Kentucky Parkway just East of White Mills.

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.

Police need help identifying 7 bodies found in Louisville area (WARNING: Graphic)

Few coaches are as intense as former Louisville coach Rick Pitino. His replacement, David Padgett, is certainly more laid-back. Will that style work? The U of L players believe that it will.

BOZICH | Louisville players believe they can succeed without Pitino fear factor

He is expected in court Monday.

LMPD: Suspect charged with murder in New Cut Road shooting lived with victim

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane.

17-year-old shot and killed on New Cut Road identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in southwest Louisville.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB officers responded around 8:40 p.m. Saturday to the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane on a report of a shooting where they found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was identified by Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll on Sunday as Bryan Quintero, 17.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting may have been a result of a domestic dispute.

A suspect was arrested Sunday morning in connection with the shooting. Christopher Lutin, 27, is charged with Quintero's murder. He's being held on a $100,000 cash bond and is expected in court Monday morning.

LMPD's Homicide Unit will continue to investigate.

