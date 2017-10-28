LMPD investigating after fatal shooting on New Cut Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after fatal shooting on New Cut Road

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Louisville. 

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in around 8:40 p.m. in the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane. 

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said no arrests have been made but they are speaking with a person of interest. 

Officers were also at a second scene just down the road at Marathon gas station. Investigators said it is connected but they are not saying how.  

Mitchell said the shooting may have been a domestic dispute.

