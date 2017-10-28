Schimpff's celebrates grand opening of latest expansion

Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was hit by a car in Shively Thursday night.

Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was hit by a car in Shively Thursday night.

A Central Kentucky pharmacist has been sentenced to eight years behind bars after he admitted to filling forged prescriptions for highly addictive painkillers.

A Central Kentucky pharmacist has been sentenced to eight years behind bars after he admitted to filling forged prescriptions for highly addictive painkillers.

Wake Forest dominated early and exacted some revenge late in beating Louisville 42-32 in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Wake Forest dominated early and exacted some revenge late in beating Louisville 42-32 in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino and assistant Lonnie Galloway leave the field after Wake Forest's 42-32 win on Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino and assistant Lonnie Galloway leave the field after Wake Forest's 42-32 win on Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Conservation Officers said it happened Saturday around 10:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Marlett Road in Nashville, Indiana.

Conservation Officers said it happened Saturday around 10:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Marlett Road in Nashville, Indiana.

MetroSafe said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at 17th and Prentice Streets in the California neighborhood.

MetroSafe said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at 17th and Prentice Streets in the California neighborhood.

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on the Western Kentucky Parkway just East of White Mills.

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on the Western Kentucky Parkway just East of White Mills.

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in around 7:38 p.m. in the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in around 7:38 p.m. in the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville residents have a sweet tooth when it comes to supporting a local business that is now much bigger.

Schimpff's Confectionery on Spring Street held an open house on Saturday for the opening of their latest expansion, after nearly two and a half years of construction.

Owners Warren and Jill Schimpff bought the space next door to the original store to add more retail space and more seating for deli and ice cream customers. But, it's the store's candy that helped it grow into what it is today.

"By the fact this is the second expansion, we've had a great community in the area, great people that have supported us, and if it wasn't for you guys, we couldn't have done the expansion," Warren Schimpff said.

Schimpff's opened in 1891 and remains one of the oldest family-owned candy companies in the country.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.