Schimpff's celebrates grand opening of latest expansion

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville residents have a sweet tooth when it comes to supporting a local business that is now much bigger. 

Schimpff's Confectionery on Spring Street held an open house on Saturday for the opening of their latest expansion, after nearly two and a half years of construction. 

Owners Warren and Jill Schimpff bought the space next door to the original store to add more retail space and more seating for deli and ice cream customers. But, it's the store's candy that helped it grow into what it is today. 

"By the fact this is the second expansion, we've had a great community in the area, great people that have supported us, and if it wasn't for you guys, we couldn't have done the expansion," Warren Schimpff said. 

Schimpff's opened in 1891 and remains one of the oldest family-owned candy companies in the country. 

