Motorcyclists rev up their engines for 15th annual WDRB Thunder into Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Motorcyclists from all over Kentuckiana revved up their engines Saturday for the 15th annual WDRB Thunder into Louisville.

The festivities kicked off at Bluegrass Harley Davidson for the police-escorted Poker Run.

Proceeds from the ride benefit the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation.

WDRB's weekend morning anchors Gina Glaros and Kate Springer kicked off the event, with a little help from Snow Fox. 

There was plenty of food and entertainment to go around, all for a great cause. 

"We've partnered with Norton Healthcare for many, many years. They are great people, they are wonderful community citizens, and anything we can do with them, we want to do," WDRB/WMYO President and General Manager, Bill Lamb, said. 

There were also raffle and cash prizes for the best poker hand after the run. 

