Family of homicide victim still desperate for answers 1 year later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family is still looking for answers, one year after their loved one was shot and killed.

Saturday night, friends and family of Marcellus Spaulding, 25, gathered near the intersection of 24th Street and Elliot where they held a candlelight vigil and placed stuffed animals where he died. 

Spaulding was killed in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Halloween night last year. His family said although a year has gone by, they still don't have the answers they desperately need.

"It still just don't seem real," his sister Angelique Williams said. "I don't ... it's hard to explain. Being around him every single day and just losing him ... it still don't seem real."

If you have any information about this ongoing case, you are urged to contact the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

