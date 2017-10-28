7th annual Derby City Comic Con happening this weekend at Kentuc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

7th annual Derby City Comic Con happening this weekend at Kentucky Expo Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The land of make believe becomes a reality in Louisville this weekend for the 7th annual Derby City Comic Con. 

Sci-Fi and comic book fans from all over have descended on the Kentucky Expo Center for the event. More than 120 booths are set up with comics, toys and collector's items. 

Fans even have the chance to talk with the masters behind iconic comics like "The Incredible Hulk" and "Spiderman." 

WDRB caught up with fans from as far away as Chicago and Orlando, who say everyone at the event shares the same passion.

"Honestly, it's the fandom. The Urper Fandom is like family. We have just been standing there for like 20 minutes talking to people I just met today, and just hanging out. It's nice to be around people who know your show and know what you love," Liz Tanner said. 

The convention continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.

