'Save the Fieldhouse' event raises repair funds for historic Jeffersonville building

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A historic building in Jeffersonville is in desperate need of repairs, and residents are finding some crafty ways to preserve it. 

The Jeffersonville Parks Department helped organize a "Save the Fieldhouse" event at the Nachand Fieldhouse on Court Avenue on Saturday. Nearly 60 vendors were on hand, selling goods to try and raise money for the $1.8 billion needed in building repairs. 

There was even a little bit of friendly competition between the Jeffersonville fire and police departments, to see who could cook the best chili. 

The Fieldhouse was built in 1937, and holds decades of memories, particularly in sports. 

"When this building was built basketball was king," Bill Burns, Parks Authority president, said. "It seated 5,700 people, and the fire marshal would let 6,000 cram into this building to watch games here." 

The Fieldhouse also hosted a Halloween party on Saturday night, with proceeds also going towards the building's restoration.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.