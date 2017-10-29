Sunday marks 1 year since LMPD detective was hit and killed by a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sunday marks 1 year since LMPD detective was hit and killed by alleged drunk driver

LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer
Suzanne Whitlow Suzanne Whitlow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday marks one year since an LMPD detective died after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

Jason Schweitzer was in Lexington in the early morning hours of October 29, 2016, when he was hit and killed by a woman who police say was driving drunk.

University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore was also killed.

Police say Suzanne Whitlow had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit. She is charged with manslaughter and DUI in connection with the deaths of Schweitzer and Moore.

Detective Schweitzer began working for the Jefferson County Police Department in November of 2001. He was a detective in LMPD's 6th Division.

